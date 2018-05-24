Thae Yong-ho, former North Korean deputy ambassador to Britain, looks on during a press conference on 'A summit between North Kroea and the USA and prospects for the Inter-Korean relations' in Seoul, South Korea, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A former North Korean diplomat and prominent deserter has resigned from his position at a South Korean think tank to avoid affecting the countries' rapprochement, after Pyongyang condemned his recent publication criticizing the regime.

Thae Yong-ho tendered his resignation as an advisor at the Institute for National Security Strategy, affiliated to the South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS), late on Wednesday, an Institute spokesperson told Yonhap news agency Thursday.

Thae, the highest ranking official to have defected to South Korea in the last two decades, has resigned after considering the ongoing diplomatic efforts in improving inter-Korean relations, the spokesperson said.

Last week, amid tensions with Seoul and Washington, Pyongyang dismissed Thae's claims in his memoir titled "Password from the Third Floor" - referring to a room at the headquarters of the single North Korean party where the regime makes crucial decisions.

The book criticizes Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, calling him ruthless, considers it impossible for the regime to abandon its nuclear program despite its promises and reveals intimate details of the country's leadership, in particular Kim's brother, Kim Jong-Chol.

Thae, former number two at the North Korean Embassy in London, advised and accompanied Kim Jong-chol on a visit to London in 2015 and described the leader's older brother as a fan of US music and artists like Frank Sinatra - considered taboo in North Korea - and disinterested in politics.

In light of the recent rapprochement with Pyongyang, the NIS has tried to block media interviews with the former diplomat in an attempt to avoid any clashes with the North Korean regime.

Thae defected with his wife and children to South Korea in 2016 and began working for the security strategy institute in Jan. 2017.