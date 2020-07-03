Hong Kong Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law poses for photographers outside Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal shortly before his successful appeal hearing in Hong Kong, China, 06 February 2018 (reissued 03 July 2020). EFE-EPA/ALEX HOFFORD

Activist Nathan Law, one of the most prominent student leaders of the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement and leader of the Demosisto political party, has left the former British colony for an unknown destination, he said on social media Friday.

"Hi this is Nathan. I have already left Hong Kong and continue the advocacy work on the international level. Based on risk assessment, I shall not reveal too much about my personal whereabouts and situation now," Law told journalists in a message on a Whatsapp group.