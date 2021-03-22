US screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin arrives ahead of the 71st annual British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 18 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Sacha Baron Cohen arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020 (reissued 03 February 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

British actress Emerald Fennell arrives to the UK premiere of 'The Danish Girl' in Leicester square, London, Britain, 08 December 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

"Promising Young Woman" and "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" were the big winners of the annual Writers Guild of America Awards held Sunday with a virtual ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The black comedy thriller "Promising Young Woman," written and directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Carey Mulligan, won best original screenplay over other nominees "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Palm Springs," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

With this win, "Promising Young Woman" is set to fight for the Oscar for best original screenplay against "The Trial of the Chicago 7," which with the renowned signature of Aaron Sorkin appears to be the main favorite for the statuette after winning the Golden Globe for best screenplay.

The second "Borat" film, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," won the award for best adapted screenplay, beating out "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "News of the World," "One Night in Miami," and "The White Tiger" at the WGA awards.