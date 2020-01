Harvey Weinstein (C) is accompanied by defense attorneys Damon Cheronis (L) and Donna Rotunno (R) to another session of jury selection in his sexual assault trial in New York on Tuesday, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

Harvey Weinstein (C) and defense attorney Donna Rotunno (L) arrive for another session of jury selection in his sexual assault trial in New York on Tuesday, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

The lead prosecutor in New York's sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein said Tuesday that lawyers for the disgraced Hollywood mogul had offer no precedents to support their request to conduct jury selection in private.

The process of choosing a jury, known in the United States legal system by the term "voir dire," has proceeded without incident since it began Jan. 7, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon wrote in her brief to Judge James Burke.