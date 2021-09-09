Hundreds of people gather in Madrid's Puerta del Sol to call for an end to homophobic violence and against the LGTBIQ+ group, on Wednesday. EFE / Kiko Huesca

Prosecutors in Spain on Thursday were considering charging a man who claimed to be the victim of a homophobic attack before admitting that the injuries he sustained in the incident were consensual.

The 20-year-old man initially said he had been attacked in broad daylight in central Madrid on Sunday by a gang of masked individuals who followed him inside his apartment building’s entrance, where they attacked him, lacerated his lip, and cut a homophobic slur with a knife on his upper thigh.

But during their investigation, police found inconsistencies in his version of events, and in a new statement to officers, the complainant confessed to fabricating the incident.

He admitted that he had sustained the injuries during consensual sexual relations with two other individuals he had met online. He then lied about the source of the injuries to his boyfriend, who urged him to go to hospital for treatment.

The man, who has not been named, could face between six and 12 months in prison for making false accusations and simulating an offense.

(...)