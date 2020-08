Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) meeting with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit at the presidential palace in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DALATI NOHRA HANDOUT

Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) meeting with Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit at the presidential palace in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DALATI NOHRA HANDOUT

A capsized Orient Queen ship after a major explosion that took place Beirut port in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese people gather around a fist-shaped banner reading 'Revolution' during a protest in the aftermath of explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Nabil Mounzer

A view of destroyed port area four days after explosions that hit Beirut port, during a tour conducted by Lebanese army to journalists in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese people prepare mock gallows during a protest in the aftermath of explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Nabil Mounzer

Lebanese people gather for a protest in the aftermath of explosion four days earlier, in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Nabil Mounzer

Clashes between protesters and police broke out on Saturday in Beirut after thousands of people gathered in front of parliament demanding the resignation of the ruling elite over the fatal port explosion.

During the Day of Rage rallies, demonstrators gathered in Martyrs' Square shouting “resignation” and a group of them tried to storm into the parliament building.