Over 200 people were arrested on Tuesday as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared in court for a hearing that could see him jailed for 3.5 years on charges he claims are politically-motivated.
Most of the arrested were supporters of Navalny, although several journalists were also detained, Russian monitoring group OVD-Info reported.
Navalny was arrested on 17 January when he returned to Russia from Germany after months of recovering from a Novichok nerve agent poisoning that almost claimed his life. The 44-year-old has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being implicated in the attack. EFE
fss-bsi/jt-ks