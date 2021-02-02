A handout photo made available by Moscow's Citiy Court Press Service shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) standing in the glass cage during a hearing in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 02 February 2021. EFE/EPA/MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Russian policemen stand guard on the street near the Moscow City court in Moscow, Russia, 02 February 2021. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A handout photo made available by Moscow's Citiy Court Press Service shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny writing in the glass cage during a hearing in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 02 February 2021. EFE/EPA/MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by Moscow's Citiy Court Press Service shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) reacting in the glass cage during a hearing in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 02 February 2021. EFE/EPA/MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Over 200 people were arrested on Tuesday as Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appeared in court for a hearing that could see him jailed for 3.5 years on charges he claims are politically-motivated.

Most of the arrested were supporters of Navalny, although several journalists were also detained, Russian monitoring group OVD-Info reported.

Navalny was arrested on 17 January when he returned to Russia from Germany after months of recovering from a Novichok nerve agent poisoning that almost claimed his life. The 44-year-old has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being implicated in the attack. EFE

