Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, head of the Sadrist movement, gather in front of the Iraqi parliament building after they stormed the so-called 'Green Zone' in central Baghdad, Iraq, 27 July 2022. EFE-EPA/AHMED JALIL

Hundreds of protesters on Saturday stormed into the Iraqi parliament for the second time this week to protest a candidate for prime minister named by a pro-Iran Shiite majority bloc.

"The protesters have entered the Green Zone and are inside Parliament," the state-run INA news agency reported.

Dozens of the supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr entered the chamber, while hundreds are concentrated outside the building, a parliamentary source told Efe in conditions of anonymity.

