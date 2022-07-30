Hundreds of protesters on Saturday stormed into the Iraqi parliament for the second time this week to protest a candidate for prime minister named by a pro-Iran Shiite majority bloc.
"The protesters have entered the Green Zone and are inside Parliament," the state-run INA news agency reported.
Dozens of the supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr entered the chamber, while hundreds are concentrated outside the building, a parliamentary source told Efe in conditions of anonymity.
(...)