Pro-democracy protesters planned Monday to deliver a petition to the German Embassy in Bangkok to investigate whether Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn makes political decisions on German soil, which would violate his status in the European country.
As student-led protesters prepare for the march to the German Embassy at about 5:00 pm local time (10:00 GMT), Thailand’s Parliament was convening a special two-day session to discuss protests that began in July calling for democratic reforms in the country. EFE-EPA
