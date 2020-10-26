Members of the Senate attend a special session inside the meeting chambers of Thai Parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai pro-democracy activists flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 25 October 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Pro-democracy protesters planned Monday to deliver a petition to the German Embassy in Bangkok to investigate whether Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn makes political decisions on German soil, which would violate his status in the European country.

As student-led protesters prepare for the march to the German Embassy at about 5:00 pm local time (10:00 GMT), Thailand’s Parliament was convening a special two-day session to discuss protests that began in July calling for democratic reforms in the country. EFE-EPA

