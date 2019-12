Protesters carry copies of Indian constitution to resist citizenship law

Protesters carry copies of Indian constitution to resist citizenship law

Indian protesters hold placards and shout antigovernment slogans during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Bangalore, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian protestors hold placard and shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Mumbai, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian protesters hold placard and shout slogans during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Mumbai, India, Dec.19, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI