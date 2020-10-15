Thai anti-government protesters gather during a rally against the state of emergency at Ratchaprasong shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 October 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A pro-democracy protester holds up a placard during a rally against the state of emergency at Ratchaprasong district in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 October 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A pro-democracy protester reacts as he is being detained by police officers during a rally against the state of emergency at Ratchaprasong district in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 October 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Police officers sit down opposite pro-democracy protesters during a rally against the state of emergency at Ratchaprasong district in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 October 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A sticker showing the face of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha reading 'dictatraship' hangs from the gate of the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 October 2020. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai protesters confront police officers during an anti-government protest outside Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 October 2020. EPA-EFE/STR

Thousands of protesters Thursday occupied Bangkok’s city center, defying an emergency decree imposed earlier in the day banning political gatherings to curb recent large-scale demonstrations demanding political and monarchical reform.

Peaceful demonstrators who had gathered despite the ban on crowds of more than four people initially struggled for control of the city’s Ratchaprasong Intersection, as Thai police linked arms to block access to the BTS Skytrain overpass and the street below.EFE-EPA

