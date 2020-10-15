Thousands of protesters Thursday occupied Bangkok’s city center, defying an emergency decree imposed earlier in the day banning political gatherings to curb recent large-scale demonstrations demanding political and monarchical reform.
Peaceful demonstrators who had gathered despite the ban on crowds of more than four people initially struggled for control of the city’s Ratchaprasong Intersection, as Thai police linked arms to block access to the BTS Skytrain overpass and the street below.EFE-EPA
