The Minnesota National Guard deploys along Lake Street, the scene of much of the rioting from last year, as a curfew has been announced along with an increased police presence across the metro area after a Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, USA, 12 April 2021. EFE-EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

Protesters defy curfew over shooting of black man in Minneapolis

Hundreds of protesters defied the curfew imposed by the governor of Minnesota to protest Monday night against the police shooting a young African-American Duante Wright over the weekend.

Protesters gathered in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the Minneapolis suburb where the incident occurred.

Clashes erupted between the protesters and riot police officials after the 7 pm curfew.

Several stores in the area were also looted and arrests were made, according to local media reports. Some of the shops that were not looted were defended by armed civilians.

On Sunday, during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a white police official "accidentally" shot 20-year-old Wright, local police chief, Tim Gannon, said at a press conference Monday.

According to Gannon, the female police official wanted to use a Taser but mistakenly drew her firearm instead, killing Wright.