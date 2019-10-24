efe-epaBy Shirley Lau Hong Kong

Hundreds of pro-democracy activists and Catalans living in Hong Kong rallied Thursday evening in solidarity with protesters in the northeastern Spanish region sparked last week after Spain’s Supreme Court handed nine Catalan separatist politicians prison sentences for the roles in the 2017 banned independence bid.

The rally was held despite concerns that showing support for protesters in Catalonia could undermine international support for the ongoing anti-government protest movement in the Asian financial hub. EFE-EPA