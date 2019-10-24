Some dozens demonstrators shout slogans during a rally held outside the Chinese Consulate to support Hong Kong protesters, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 24 October 2019. EPA/MARTA PEREZ

Pro-democracy demonstrators hold a Catalan flag as they gather at Hong Kong's Chater Garden to show their solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement in Spain, in Hong Kong, China, 24 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Pro-democracy demonstrators hold banners in Hong Kong's Chater Garden to show their solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement in Spain, in Hong Kong, China, 24 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Pro-democracy demonstrators gather to hold Catalan separatist flags in Hong Kong's Chater Garden to show their solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement in Spain, in Hong Kong, China, 24 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Pro-democracy demonstrators gather to hold Catalan separatist flags in Hong Kong's Chater Garden to show their solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement in Spain, in Hong Kong, China, 24 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Protesters in Hong Kong come out in solidarity with Catalonia demonstrators

Hundreds of pro-democracy activists and Catalans living in Hong Kong rallied Thursday evening in solidarity with protesters in the northeastern Spanish region sparked last week after Spain’s Supreme Court handed nine Catalan separatist politicians prison sentences for the roles in the 2017 banned independence bid.

The rally was held despite concerns that showing support for protesters in Catalonia could undermine international support for the ongoing anti-government protest movement in the Asian financial hub. EFE-EPA