Demonstrators react as tear gas is fired by police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Buddhist monks march with a banner during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 06 March 2021. EFE-EPA/KAUNG ZAW HEIN

Soldiers patrol on the street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators react as tear gas is fired by police during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 06 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators march during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 06 March 2021. EFE-EPA/KAUNG ZAW HEIN

Protesters in Myanmar defy military junta to return to streets

Anti-coup protesters returned to the streets in Myanmar on Saturday despite deadly repression by security forces, killing more than 50 people.

In the country's capital, Naypyitaw, protesters held signs that read "we don't accept military coup" with an image of a broken gun. EFE-EPA