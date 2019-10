South Koreans hold a rally in support of Justice Minister Cho Kuk and the government's judiciary reform near the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Oct.9, 2019. The rally comes after a wave of anti-government protests in recent weeks following the appointment of Cho Kuk as Justice Minister. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An aerial view shows thousands of South Koreans participating in an anti-government protest in Seoul, South Korea, Oct.9, 2019. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Hwang Kyo-ahn (C), the leader of South Korea's main opposition Liberty Korea Party, and Na Kyung-won (2-R), the party's floor leader, participate in an anti-government protest in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Oct.9, 2019. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Thousands of protesters on Wednesday gathered in central Seoul to demand the resignation of the South Korean president over the controversial appointment of the new justice minister, who is facing corruption allegations.

The protest was held on a national holiday by a number of citizens' platforms united under the banner of the Pan-National Alliance for (President) Moon Jae-in's Resignation, and supported by the main opposition, the conservative Liberty Korea Party.