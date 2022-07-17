People light candles in memory of the protesters who were allegedly killed or wounded during the months-long protests and clashes against the economic crisis, near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 16 July 2022. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Sri Lanka's anti-government demonstrators held a vigil overnight in memory of those who lost their lives during the massive protests in the island nation, which completed 100 days on Sunday, and which achieved its main objective of getting President Gotabaja Rajapaksa to step down.

Although the first protests began around the end of March, when the island experienced a daily power outage lasting more than 13 hours, it was not until Apr.9 that thousands of people began occupying Galle Face park. in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, demanding Rajapaksa's resignation.

(...)