Thai pro-democracy activist and leaders of anti-government youth movement, Parit Chiwarak (L) and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (R) talks to protesters on a truck during a pro-democracy rally in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 September 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai pro-democracy activists and leaders of the anti-government youth movement Parit Chiwarak (L), Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (C) and lawyer Anon Nampa (R) talk to protesters on a truck during a pro-democracy rally in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 September 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai pro-democracy activists and leaders of anti-government youth movement, Parit Chiwarak (L) and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul (C) take part in a pro-democracy rally in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 September 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Leaders of the student movement that has been protesting Thailand's government presented authorities their demands and proposals for democratic reform Sunday.

Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul handed over a letter, composed of three demands and 10 proposals focused on the role of the monarchy, to the police chief of Bangkok thereby ending a mass demonstration that brought together more than 200,000 people to the square in front of the Grand Palace, according to the organizers. EFE-EPA

