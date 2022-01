Almaty (Kazakhstan), 05/01/2022.- Riot police officers patrol in a street during rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, 05 January 2022. Protesters stormed the mayor's office in Almaty, as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the capital until 19 January 2022. (Protestas, Kazajstán) EFE/EPA/STR

Demonstrators protesting surging fuel prices in Kazakhstan have taken over the international airport in the country’s main city, Almaty, after storming several public buildings including the government headquarters earlier on Wednesday.

The mass protests, which began on Tuesday and have spread to cities across the central Asian country, have already led to the dismissal of the government and an internet blackout.

(...)