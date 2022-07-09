Hundreds of protesters stormed the Sri Lankan president’s official residence in Colombo on Saturday amid massive demonstrations demanding his resignation for his handling of the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.
Undeterred by the tear gas fired by the police, the protesters broke through police barricades around Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence in the heart of the Sri Lankan capital, the local Ada Derana reported, adding that the president had fled the residence before the breach.
(...)