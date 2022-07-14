Protesters take photographs as they prepare to vacate the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A protester poses with a Sri Lanka national flag, as he prepares to vacate the Prime Minister's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 14 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Protesters in Sri Lanka began withdrawing Thursday from several of the government buildings they had occupied since the weekend, including the presidential palace, as a sign of their movement being a peaceful one.

"Despite this peaceful occupation today as people from the struggle we have decided that we will withdraw from these properties except the Presidential Secretariat and Galle Face," Swathika Arulingam, one of the representatives of the massive protests that have taken place for months in Colombo, told the media.

The mostly peaceful protests reached a peak on Saturday with several thousand people raided the presidential palace, the Presidential Secretariat building, and the prime minister's private residence.

(...)