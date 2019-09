Indonesian Muslims carry a giant flag as they march toward the presidential palace during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/MAST IRHAM

Thousands of protesters across Indonesia took to the streets again on Monday after a week of protests against corruption and proposed changes in the penal code.

The roads around parliament in Jakarta were blocked due to the biggest wave of protests the country has witnessed since Indonesian military dictator Suharto's fall in 1998.