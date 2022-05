Members of the movement against militarization protest in front of the cathedral against the National Guard and the disappeared women, Sunday, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua (Mexico). EFE/Luis Torres

Activists demonstrated Sunday in the downtown area of ??Mexico's Ciudad Juarez against militarization and the growing wave of femicides in the city.

With cardboard signs reading "No more femicides or disappearances," “No to militarization!” and “Hospitals not National Guard!” demonstrators protested that municipal authorities removed pink and black crosses in various parts of the city that symbolize violence against women, to make way for the National Universiade. EFE