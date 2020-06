People hold up their fists during a Black Lives Matter vigil at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 05 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in New York City on Friday to hold demonstrations and carry marches and vigils against alleged police brutality that largely passed off peacefully.

While some crowds went home after protest organizers urged them to, others carried on with their demonstrations and were arrested on a day two New York police officers were suspended for alleged disproportionate use of force at a George Floyd protest last week in Brooklyn. EFE-EPA