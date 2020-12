Heavy security deployed to stop farmers from entering Delhi to protest against new farm laws at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, India, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Farmers serve food to the other protesters on the road at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, where they were stopped by the police from entering the capital to protest against new farm laws, India, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Thousands of farmers continued to camp on the roads on Thursday, marking a week since they blocked several roads to the Indian capital in protest against new farm laws, while negotiations continue between their representatives and the government.

Several agricultural organizations have expressed their opposition to a series of controversial reforms that seek to deregulate the prices and quantity sold of certain crops, as well as establish pathways for contract agriculture. EFE-EPA

daa/sc