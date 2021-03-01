Myanmar people living in Thailand, with pictures of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, during a demonstration in the city of Bangkok, Thailand, 28 February 2021. Myanmar people in Thailand gathered to protests against a military coup in Myanmar. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Myanmar people living in Thailand, with pictures of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration to protest against miltary coup in the city of Bangkok, Thailand, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Myanmar people living in Thailand, hold pictures of Myanmar democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration to protest against miltary coup in the city of Bangkok, Thailand, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Hundreds in Myanmar returned to the streets Monday to express their rejection of the coup a month on, and after the deadly police crackdown the day before that left many dead.

Meanwhile a court has pressed fresh charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who had not been allowed to meet anyone since Feb. 1 but finally talked to one of her lawyers through videoconferencing during her hearing in capital Naypyidaw and appeared to be in good health, a member of her defense team, Khin Maung Zaw, told EFE. EFE-EPA