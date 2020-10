A student holds a placard during a protest against rape and sexual assaults on women as they demand justices in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 October 2020. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A student shouts slogans during a protest against rape and sexual assaults on women as they demand justices in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 October 2020. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka University teacher organization form human chain protest against rape and sexual assaults on women as they demand justices at the Dhaka University Campus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 October 2020. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A student attends a protest against rape and sexual assaults on women as they demand justices in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 08 October 2020. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Hundreds of people chanted slogans, flashed placards as they protested for the fourth consecutive day in Bangladesh on Thursday, demanding action against rape and sexual assaults on women in the country.

The protest began earlier this week after a video of a woman getting sexually assaulted and tortured by a group of men in the Begumganj area of southern Noakhali district went viral on social media.