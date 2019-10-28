An anti-government protester shows a caricature of Bolivian President Evo Morales on Oct. 28, 2019, a day that dawned with roadblocks on the main streets of cities and some highways around the country, by those both for and against Morales. EFE-EPA/Luis Angel Reglero

Protests in Bolivia intensified this Monday with roadblocks in the principal cities to pressure Evo Morales into a runoff election, while those who support the president blocked highways around those urban areas in answer to his call to encircle the cities protesting his first-round win.

La Paz, seat of the presidency and of the legislature; Santa Cruz, the nation's largest city; Sucre, capital of the country; Cochabamba and other Bolivian cities dawned with roadblocks on their main streets and some highways, by those both for and against Morales.