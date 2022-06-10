Thousands of Muslims protested in several cities across India and Bangladesh on Friday to demand the arrest of the former national spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over her controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammad.
The biggest protests in India took place in Srinagar, the main city in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, the capital New Delhi and in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where thousands staged demonstrations outside mosques after Friday prayers.
