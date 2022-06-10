Kolkata (India), 10/06/2022.- Indian Muslims block the road during a mass protest in Kolkata, India, 10 June 2022. Two senior leaders of the Indian Prime Minister's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triggered an international diplomatic condemnation from the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iran, following their derogatory comments on Islam's Prophet Muhammad. (Protestas, Arabia Saudita, Catar) EFE/EPA/Piyal Adhikary

Dhaka (Bangladesh), 10/06/2022.- Members and supporters of Islamist party Islami Andolan Bangladesh attend a protest against India following derogatory comments on the Prophet Muhammad, after Friday prayer at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 10 June, 2022. Two senior leaders in the Indian Prime Minister's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triggered an international diplomatic condemnation from the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iran, following their derogatory comments on Islam's Prophet Muhammad. (Protestas, Arabia Saudita, Catar) EFE/EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Mumbai (India), 10/06/2022.- People hold pictures of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former spokespersons of India's ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest in Mumbai, India 10 June 2022. Two senior leaders of the Indian Prime Minister's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) triggered an international diplomatic condemnation from the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iran, following their derogatory comments on Islam's Prophet Muhammad. (Protestas, Arabia Saudita, Catar) EFE/EPA/Dyviakant Solanki

Thousands of Muslims protested in several cities across India and Bangladesh on Friday to demand the arrest of the former national spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over her controversial remarks on the Prophet Muhammad.

The biggest protests in India took place in Srinagar, the main city in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, the capital New Delhi and in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where thousands staged demonstrations outside mosques after Friday prayers.

(...)