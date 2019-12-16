Protestors hold an Indian flag as Indian Muslims and people from minority communities stage a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Amritsar, India, Dec.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian lifts a burning effigy with a stick as Indian Muslims and people from minority communities stage a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Amritsar, India, Dec.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Protestors take part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati, India, Dec.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) patrol as activists (not pictured) of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and citizens take part in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati, India, Dec.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/STR

Indian protestors hold placard and shout slogans during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Mumbai, India, Dec.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian protestors hold placard and shout slogans during a protest in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia University students and against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Mumbai, India, Dec.16, 2019. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Protests against a controversial legal amendment, which grants citizenship to irregular immigrants but excludes Muslims, on Monday spread to many universities across India, while the opposition parties also called for demonstrations against the law, alleging that it was against the country's secular foundations.

Universities in capital Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and across the northern state of Uttar Pradesh witnessed intensified protests amid clashes between police and those opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by the Indian parliament last week.EFE-EPA