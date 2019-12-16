Protests against a controversial legal amendment, which grants citizenship to irregular immigrants but excludes Muslims, on Monday spread to many universities across India, while the opposition parties also called for demonstrations against the law, alleging that it was against the country's secular foundations.
Universities in capital Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and across the northern state of Uttar Pradesh witnessed intensified protests amid clashes between police and those opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by the Indian parliament last week.EFE-EPA