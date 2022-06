General view of the fire at BM container depot in Shitalpur, Sitakunda Upazela, Chattogram, Bangladesh, 05 June 2022. EFE-EPA/STR

Aftermath of the fire at BM container depot in Shitalpur, Sitakunda Upazela, Chattogram, Bangladesh, 05 June 2022. EFE-EPA/STR

Dhaka, June 6 (EFE).– Bangladeshis on Monday held protests and prayers for the victims of a fire that tore through a container depot as authorities revised the death toll to 41 from the previously reported 49.

Over 200 people suffered injuries in the fire and explosions at a privately-run inland container depot near the country’s largest seaport Chittagong over the weekend.

Elias Chowdhury, the health chief of Chittagong, said they revised the death figure to 41 on Monday.

(...)