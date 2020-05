Protesters carrying umbrellas march during a rally against the implementation of a new national security law in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police water canon trucks spray water to disperse protesters during a rally against the implementation of a new national security law in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters during a rally against the implementation of a new national security law in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters carrying umbrellas march during a rally against the implementation of a new national security law in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester sprays a fire distinguisher in a makeshift barricade during a rally against the implementation of a new national security law in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Riot police detain a protester during a rally against the implementation of a new national security law in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester with his face covered gestures during a rally against the implementation of a new national security law in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, China, 24 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Thousands of citizens demonstrated in the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in protest against a new security law from Beijing.

Police fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters in the central business district of Causeway Bay, according to reports in Hong Kong newspaper the China South Morning Post.