A woman walks past a Bank Of Communication branch vandalized with the writings 'Fight for Freedom' during a flash mob in Central district, in Hong Kong, China, Nov.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Cars parked idle after pro-democracy protesters blocked a road during a protest at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA-JEROME FAVRE

A picture of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with the words 'Stop manufacturing chaos, stop killing' written on is displayed in a street during a flash mob in Central district, in Hong Kong, China, 13 November 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy protesters stand guard on a bridge spanning over the Tolo Highway during protests at Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, 13 November 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A pro-democracy protester holds a bow and arrows on a bridge spanning over the Tolo Highway during protests at Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, 13 November 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A pro-democracy protester sits behind a shield with a Molotov cocktail in his hands on a bridge spanning over the Tolo Highway during protests at Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, Nov.13, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A pro-democracy protester gestures next to a fire during protests at Chinese University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, 13 November 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Clashes between protesters and police erupted again on Wednesday with more tear gas, blocked streets, barricades in universities and chaos in the city where the situation has escalated after a strike two days ago in which 128 people were injured, two of them seriously.

Hong Kong's metro operator MTR was forced to partially or fully close several lines in the morning due to sabotage by protesters while the Transport Department said 108 bus routes had been affected due to “large-scale road blockages and damage to road facilities to varying degrees”.