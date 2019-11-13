Clashes between protesters and police erupted again on Wednesday with more tear gas, blocked streets, barricades in universities and chaos in the city where the situation has escalated after a strike two days ago in which 128 people were injured, two of them seriously.
Hong Kong's metro operator MTR was forced to partially or fully close several lines in the morning due to sabotage by protesters while the Transport Department said 108 bus routes had been affected due to “large-scale road blockages and damage to road facilities to varying degrees”.