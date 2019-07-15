Extinction Rebellion climate change protesters block the road and demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Environmental activists have disrupted traffic flows in five cities across the United Kingdom on Monday in a bid to force the government to take action against the climate crisis.

The group Extinction Rebellion organized protests in Leeds, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow and London under the theme “Act Now.”

“People are dying right now of climate chaos in places like India,” Stephen Lingwood, an Extinction Rebellion activist, was cited as saying by the UK media. “It’s only going to get worse.”

“We’re at the beginning of the sixth mass extinction and a climate genocide and the government’s inaction is, in my view, criminally irresponsible.”

The climate change activists installed a blue boat outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London as part of their action, which also called for cases against protesters arrested during demonstrations in April to be dropped.

The protest forced the closure of the main public entrance to the judicial complex and also caused disruption on the central Strand avenue.

Extinction Rebellion said about 3,000 people have signed up to participate in a series of “creative acts of civil disobedience” in the coming days.

The group is calling on the UK government to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025. EFE-EPA

gx/sh