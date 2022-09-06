Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe looks on during a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 05 September 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé and head coach Christophe Galtier have come under strong criticism for laughing off a suggestion that the team should replace its use of heavily polluting private jets for short-haul trips with train journeys.

The debate around the topic gained traction after Alain Krakovitch, the head of high-speed trains at France’s state rail firm SNCF, commented on the Qatar-owned club’s decision to fly its players and staff by private jet to Nantes over the weekend, a journey under 400 kilometers.

“Paris-Nantes is less than two hours on TGV inOui,” he tweeted Sunday, a day after PSG’s 3-0 Ligue 1 victory at FC Nantes, along with a video taken from Marco Veratti’s social media, which showed players Neymar Jr. and Marquinhos onboard the jet.

(...)