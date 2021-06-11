A man looks at a photograph of PSG's former player Zlatan Ibrahimovic displayed at the exhibition dedicated to the history of the Paris Saint Germain soccer club displayed on the gates of the Paris city hall, in Paris, France, 10 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A photograph of PSG's fans from the 70's displayed at the exhibition dedicated to the history of the Paris Saint Germain soccer club displayed on the gates of the Paris city hall, in Paris, France, 10 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A photograph of PSG's player Neymar Jr next to the Eiffel tower displayed at the exhibition dedicated to the history of the Paris Saint Germain soccer club displayed on the gates of the Paris city hall, in Paris, France, 10 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A decade after the purchase of Paris Saint-Germain by Qatari investors, the club of Neymar and Mbappé has become an economic lung for the capital and its surrounding region, breathing a 182.2 million euros impact into the economy in the 2018-19 season, and helping create 2,150 jobs, according to a new study.

PSG has cemented its place in the European football elite, but its economic contribution is also remarkable, says the Centre of Sport Law and Economy of Limoges study, carried out at the request of the club.

During the 2018-19 season, the Parisian club contributed to creating 2,150 full-time jobs, 670 of which were directly employed by PSG, which also has professional women’s football, handball and judo teams.

The remaining 1,480 indirect jobs come from more than 800 companies working with the club.

