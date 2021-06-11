A decade after the purchase of Paris Saint-Germain by Qatari investors, the club of Neymar and Mbappé has become an economic lung for the capital and its surrounding region, breathing a 182.2 million euros impact into the economy in the 2018-19 season, and helping create 2,150 jobs, according to a new study.
PSG has cemented its place in the European football elite, but its economic contribution is also remarkable, says the Centre of Sport Law and Economy of Limoges study, carried out at the request of the club.
During the 2018-19 season, the Parisian club contributed to creating 2,150 full-time jobs, 670 of which were directly employed by PSG, which also has professional women’s football, handball and judo teams.
The remaining 1,480 indirect jobs come from more than 800 companies working with the club.
(...)