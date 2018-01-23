epa06467130 Police officers shut off the Kaethe Kollwitz comprehensive school in Luenen, Germany, 23 January 2018. At the school near Dortmund a 14-year-old student is said to have been stabbed by a classmate. A minor suspect was arrested as part of a manhunt, police and prosecutors said on Tuesday morning. EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Emergency vehicles of the police and fire brigade stand in front of the Kaethe Kollwitz comprehensive school in Luenen near Dortmund, Germany, Jan. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/RENE WERNER

Pupil killed in stabbing attack by classmate at school in western Germany

A pupil at a school in western Germany has been killed in a stabbing attack carried out by a classmate, authorities said Tuesday.

Both the victim, 14, and the suspect, 15, were students at the Käthe Kollwitz school in the town of Lünen, according to police.

“Police in Dortmund are investigating a homicide in a school on Dammwiese in Lünen,” a joint statement released by the nearby city of Dortmund’s public prosecutor and police said.

Police did not divulge the nature of the injuries sustained by the victim in an attack that took place shortly after 8 am.

A suspect was arrested during a search of the school following the stabbing, which police believed was an isolated incident.

