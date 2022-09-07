President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused the West of economic and technological aggression against Russia following a wave of international sanctions over his invasion of Ukraine.
"Russia is coping with the economic, financial and technological aggression of the West," Putin said at a plenary session at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, the economic hub of the Russian Far East.
"I’m talking about aggression, there's no other word for it," the Russian leader added.
Putin said that the ruble and financial markets had stabilized, inflation was falling and the domestic unemployment rate was at a historic low.
