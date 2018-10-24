Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US National Security Adviser John Bolton (R) at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV/POOL

Russia and the United States on Tuesday agreed that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet on Nov. 11 in Paris.

"It will, of course, be very useful to exchange views on the issues of strategic stability, disarmament issues and regional conflicts," the Kremlin website quoted Mr. Putin as saying at the Kremlin upon welcoming US National Security Adviser John Bolton, who replied that Trump would "look forward" to meeting Putin in Paris.

The meeting will take place within the framework of the ceremonies and events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

"We plan ... that our presidents will have a bilateral meeting," said Yuri Ushakov, a Putin adviser, referring to what will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since their Helsinki summit last July.

Since then, tensions between the Kremlin and the White House have done nothing but rise with the latest additional source of tension being disagreement over the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

Bolton confirmed in Moscow that the US will abandon the INF, as Trump announced days ago, accusing Russia of violating the pact.

"It's sometimes surprising to see how the United States makes absolutely unprovoked steps with regard to Russia," Putin told Bolton. "We practically haven't reacted to a single one of your steps but they just go on and on."

"As far as I can remember, the US seal depicts an eagle on one side holding 13 arrows and on the other side an olive branch with 13 olives," Putin said. "Here's the question: Did your eagle already eat all the olives and only the arrows are left?"

"Hopefully, I'll have some answers for you. But I didn't bring any more olives," Bolton said.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had told reporters that there were no prospects for a new deal to replace the INF and stressed the "dangerous position" of giving up the treaty without an alternative in sight.

Russia denies violating the INF.