Russia’s President Vladimir Putin arrived in Geneva on Wednesday, where he will meet his US counterpart, Joe Biden, for their highly anticipated meeting.
Putin landed at the Swiss capital’s Cointrin airport at 12.29 local time (10.29 GMT).
The summit is set to take place this afternoon at the Villa La Grange and last between four to five hours.
Both leaders are to discuss a wide range of pressing issues concerning Moscow and Washington.
Talks focusing on bilateral relations, strategic stability, cybersecurity and the fight against cybercrime are on the agenda.