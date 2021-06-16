US President Joe Biden (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shake hands during the US-Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva, Switzerland, 16 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin arrived in Geneva on Wednesday, where he will meet his US counterpart, Joe Biden, for their highly anticipated meeting.

Putin landed at the Swiss capital’s Cointrin airport at 12.29 local time (10.29 GMT).

The summit is set to take place this afternoon at the Villa La Grange and last between four to five hours.

Both leaders are to discuss a wide range of pressing issues concerning Moscow and Washington.

Talks focusing on bilateral relations, strategic stability, cybersecurity and the fight against cybercrime are on the agenda.