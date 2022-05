A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launcher takes part in the Victory Day military parade general rehearsal in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2022. EFE-EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A group of Russian Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets and Russian Sukhoi SU-30SM multirole fighters flies in formation during the Victory Day military parade general rehearsal in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attends the Victory Day military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the Victory Day military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Day military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian servicemen take part in the Victory Day military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian paratroopers take part in the Victory Day military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A Russian serviceman salutes during the Victory Day military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Tupolev Tu-95 turboprop-powered strategic bomber (C) fly in formation during the Victory Day military parade general rehearsal in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2022. EFE-EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Soviet-era T-34 tank takes take part in the Victory Day military parade general rehearsal in the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2022. EFE-EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday blamed the West for his war in Ukraine, asserting Moscow did not want to repeat the “horrors” of a world war.

Putin delivered a speech as Russia celebrated the 77th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany with a grand display of military might on Moscow’s iconic Red Square.

"Our duty is to remember those who crushed Nazism (...) and do everything possible so that the horror of a global war does not repeat itself," he said. EFE