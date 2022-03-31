Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned that buyers of Russian gas from ‘unfriendly’ nations must pay in rubles under a new mechanism but in practice those countries will continue to pay in euros, which will later be converted to the Russian currency via the country’s energy-linked Gazprombank.
“We are offering these countries a clear and transparent mechanism: to buy natural gas from Russia, they must open accounts in rubles in Russian banks. The purchase of gas supplies will be done through these accounts from tomorrow,” Putin said Thursday.
All European Union countries fall under the Kremlin’s designation as ‘unfriendly’ due to the raft of sanctions leveled at Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as do others like the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia.
(...)