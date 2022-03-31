Berlin (Germany), 31/03/2022.- German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck and French Minister of Economy and Finance (not pictured) speak to the media following talks at the Federal Ministry for Economy and Climate Action in Berlin, Germany, 31 March 2022. The two economic leaders discussed issues related to Russia's ongoing military invasion of Ukraine, which is impacting international energy prices and fuelling inflation across Europe. (Francia, Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/Sean Gallup / POOL

Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned that buyers of Russian gas from ‘unfriendly’ nations must pay in rubles under a new mechanism but in practice those countries will continue to pay in euros, which will later be converted to the Russian currency via the country’s energy-linked Gazprombank.

“We are offering these countries a clear and transparent mechanism: to buy natural gas from Russia, they must open accounts in rubles in Russian banks. The purchase of gas supplies will be done through these accounts from tomorrow,” Putin said Thursday.

All European Union countries fall under the Kremlin’s designation as ‘unfriendly’ due to the raft of sanctions leveled at Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as do others like the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Australia.

