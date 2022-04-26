Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (R) pose for a photograph after their press conference in Moscow, Russia, 26 April 2022. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Tuesday repeated his denial that his country was responsible for alleged atrocities and war crimes committed in Bucha and other Ukrainian towns that were occupied by Russian forces for weeks.

“Russia was faced with provocation in Bucha, something the Russian side had nothing to do with,” Putin said during a meeting in the Kremlin with the United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

“Russian forces had no connections to Bucha. We know who did it,” he said, repeating his claim that Kyiv had “prepared this provocation”.

Ukraine and several western nations have accused Moscow of executing Ukrainian civilians, while there have been widespread reports of survivors of alleged sexual violence against civilians by Russian soldiers.

Putin also denied that hostilities were ongoing in the besieged city of Mariupol, a situation he described as “tragic” and “complicated.”

(...)