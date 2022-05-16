(L-R, clockwise) Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rakhmon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Stanislav Zas, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko hold a meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 16 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 16 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL

Russian president Vladimir Putin said Monday that his country had no issue with Finland and Sweden joining Nato but that the expansion of military infrastructure on their territories would demand a response from Moscow.

“Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden, the expansion of Nato to those countries does not create a direct threat to us,” Putin said during a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow.

But if military infrastructure is deployed to those territories, it will “certainly provoke our response,” he added.

