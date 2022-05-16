Russian president Vladimir Putin said Monday that his country had no issue with Finland and Sweden joining Nato but that the expansion of military infrastructure on their territories would demand a response from Moscow.
“Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden, the expansion of Nato to those countries does not create a direct threat to us,” Putin said during a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow.
But if military infrastructure is deployed to those territories, it will “certainly provoke our response,” he added.
(...)