A handout photo made available by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (C) meeting with Syrian army personnel on frontlines of al-Habit town in Idleb countryside, Syria, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT

A picture taken from Turkish territory shows smoke rising from targets inside Syria during bombardment by Turkish forces at Ras Al-Ein town, as seen from Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 17 October 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Turkish soldiers come back from Tal Abyad town as children cheer with Turkish flags in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 15 October 2019. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) during their joint news conference following Russian-Turkish talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL

With the singing of a memorandum on northeast Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin has laid the groundwork for building a post-war Syria, which he hopes that, with the inaction of the United States, will solidify his country's influence in the Middle East.

EXPELLING KURDISH MILITIAS FROM THE BORDER

The memorandum signed in the Russian city of Sochi between Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan can be read two ways. EFE-EPA