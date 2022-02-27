Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- A still image taken from a handout video made released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 26 February 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking about the current situation in Kiev, Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 25/02/2022.- An Ukrainian serviceman gives medical aid to her colleague near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Kharkiv (Ukraine), 25/02/2022.- A soldier's lifeless body (L) lies next to a burnt Russian APC after the Ukrainian army attacked it the previous day near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- Ukrainian servicemen take up position as they prepare to defend near of Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Kiev (Ukraine), 26/02/2022.- A Ukrainian serviceman takes up position to defend near of Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Kiev (Ukraine), 27/02/2022.- Ukrainian servicemen have a rest on a position near Kiev, Ukraine, 27 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Kiev (Ukraine), 27/02/2022.- A big fire at a petroleum storage depot after a Russian missile attack, in Vasylkiv, near Kiev, Ukraine, 27 February 2022. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. (Atentado, Incendio, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Kiev (Ukraine), 27/02/2022.- A Ukrainian serviceman and his dog stands in a position looking at smoke from a burned petroleum storage depot behind after a Russian missile attacked near Kiev, Ukraine, 27 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Atentado, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH

Berlin (Germany), 26/02/2022.- A Ukrainian supporter holds a placard reading 'stop Putin' in front of the Russian embassy with the Brandenburg Gate in the background, in Berlin, Germany, 26 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Melbourne (Australia), 26/02/2022.- A demonstrator holds up a placard depicting Russian President Putin with the words 'War Criminal' during a rally against the war in Ukraine, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 27 February 2022. Ukrainian Australians want more action from Australia's federal government after Russian President Putin launched on 24 February a military operation on Ukraine. (Protestas, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/DIEGO FEDELE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday placed his country’s nuclear forces on special alert in response to Western countries’ increasingly tough economic sanctions on Moscow that have followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Top officials in Nato’s leading countries have been making aggressive statements against our country. For this reason, I give orders to the defense minister and chief of the General Staff to introduce a special combat service regime in the Russian army’s deference forces," Putin said at a meeting with the Russian defense minister and the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Putin’s latest declaration, which Nato described as “dangerous” and “irresponsible”, was designed to pressure Kyiv into surrendering.

“We will not surrender, we will not capitulate, we will not give up a single inch of our territory,” Kuleba told a press conference.

(...)