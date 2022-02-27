Russian president Vladimir Putin on Sunday placed his country’s nuclear forces on special alert in response to Western countries’ increasingly tough economic sanctions on Moscow that have followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"Top officials in Nato’s leading countries have been making aggressive statements against our country. For this reason, I give orders to the defense minister and chief of the General Staff to introduce a special combat service regime in the Russian army’s deference forces," Putin said at a meeting with the Russian defense minister and the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Putin’s latest declaration, which Nato described as “dangerous” and “irresponsible”, was designed to pressure Kyiv into surrendering.
“We will not surrender, we will not capitulate, we will not give up a single inch of our territory,” Kuleba told a press conference.
(...)