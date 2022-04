Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani (L) looks on prior to the meeting with Albania's President Ilir Meta (not pictured) in Pristina, Kosovo, 25 November 2021.Meta is on a two-day visit to Kosovo. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ/FILE

Vjosa Osmani, President of the Republic of Kosovo is seen as she is welcomed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, 14 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER/FILE

Putin is going for all of democratic Europe: Kosovo president

Russian President Vladimir Putin will seek to use Serbia to destabilize the Balkans and, with it, all of Western Europe, in an attack against the democratic values ??of the European Union, according to Kosovo’s president.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani made the statements to EFE in a video call from Pristina and said she called for her country, a former Serbian province, to be recognized by all European and Latin American countries. EFE

