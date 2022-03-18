President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised the unity of the Russian people in the face of what he calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine, which has led to thousands of military and civilian deaths and has caused more than three million refugees to flee, has been widely condemned by the international community.
Putin, who praised the heroism of Russian soldiers fighting in the war, which he said was being waged to prevent a "genocide" in Ukraine, was addressing a massive patriotic rally at the Luzhniki Olympic Stadium in Moscow, which hosted more than 200,000 people, according to local authorities.
“Saving people from this suffering, from this genocide, is the main and most important reason (...) for the military operation that we launched in the Donbas and in Ukraine," he proclaimed.
(...)