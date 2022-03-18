Moscow (Russian Federation), 18/03/2022.- Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin attends a concert marking the 8th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2022. Russia in 2014 annexed the Black Sea peninsula, shortly after Crimeans voted in a disputed referendum to secede from Ukraine. (Rusia, Ucrania, Moscú) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER VILF / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Krasnogorsk (Russian Federation), 18/03/2022.- People wave flags with the letter Z during a rally in support of Russian Armed Forces organized to mark the 8th anniversary of the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation, in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region, Russia, 18 March 2022. The letter Z, painted on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine, has quickly become a symbol of support for what the Kremlin refers to as a 'special military operation' being carried out on Ukrainian soil. (Rusia, Ucrania, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Moscow (Russian Federation), 18/03/2022.- People hold a banner with letter Z and saying 'For Russia' during a concert marking the 8th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2022. The letter Z, painted on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine, has quickly become a symbol of support of the 'special military operation' carried out by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. Russia in 2014 annexed the Black Sea peninsula, shortly after Crimeans voted in a disputed referendum to secede from Ukraine. (Rusia, Ucrania, Moscú) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER VILF / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Moscow (Russian Federation), 18/03/2022.- Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a concert marking the 8th anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, 18 March 2022. Russia in 2014 annexed the Black Sea peninsula, shortly after Crimeans voted in a disputed referendum to secede from Ukraine. (Rusia, Ucrania, Moscú) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER VILF / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised the unity of the Russian people in the face of what he calls the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine, which has led to thousands of military and civilian deaths and has caused more than three million refugees to flee, has been widely condemned by the international community.

Putin, who praised the heroism of Russian soldiers fighting in the war, which he said was being waged to prevent a "genocide" in Ukraine, was addressing a massive patriotic rally at the Luzhniki Olympic Stadium in Moscow, which hosted more than 200,000 people, according to local authorities.

“Saving people from this suffering, from this genocide, is the main and most important reason (...) for the military operation that we launched in the Donbas and in Ukraine," he proclaimed.

