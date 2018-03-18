A screen shows Russian President Vladimir Putin during a rally to celebrate his re-election in Moscow on March 18, 2018. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a rally to celebrate his re-election near the Kremlin in Moscow on March 18, 2018. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A woman takes pictures with her mobile phone as she examines a screen showing live broadcasts from polling stations during the presidential elections at the Russian Central Election Commission headquarters in Moscow on March 18, 2018. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin won re-election in the nationwide vote held on Sunday with 71.97 percent of the ballots, according to early official results.

With 21.33 percent of the votes counted, Putin appeared to be headed for the best election performance of his career and will be able to remain at the country's helm for another six-year term, until 2024.

Putin proclaimed himself the winner of the election before thousands of supporters at a huge open-air rally on Manezh Square near the Kremlin, although temperatures were hovering around -12 C (about 10 F).

The result was not a surprise to anyone, as the Russian leader's officially-approved opponents were not expected to muster anywhere near the support needed to unseat him - and, by all accounts, such an upset was never in the cards, given the absolute dominance Putin exercises over the country's politics.

According to the Central Election Commission, millionaire Pavel Grudinin is in second place in the official tally with 15.90 percent, followed by ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky with 6.9 percent and journalist Ksenia Sobchak with 1.4 percent.

The first official results were tallied in country's Far East region and Siberia, which closed their precincts first, and the percentage tally may change somewhat as additional precincts farther to the west are counted.

Definitive results will become available during the morning on Monday.

According to exit polls, the extraordinarily popular Putin may have garnered an even higher percentage - 73.9 percent - to Grudinin's 11.2 percent and Zhirinovski's 6.7 percent.

Some 110 million Russians were eligible to vote in the presidential election, which included - for the first time - the residents of the annexed Crimean Peninsula, seized from Ukraine four years ago.

According to election authorities, voter participation amounted to about 60 percent with three hours remaining until all precincts will have closed.