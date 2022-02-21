Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock chat prior to the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell arrives at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks to the media as he arrives at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

A Russian flag is seen behind a barbwire on a fence of the Russian Embassy during the performance of the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar activists in Kiev, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Russian Nation on the situation in the Donbass and on the border with Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks during a meeting with members of Russia's Security Council in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2022. The meeting focused on the issue of recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of Russia's Security Council in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 21 February 2022. The meeting focused on the issue of recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT

The Kremlin on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to recognize the independence of two breakaway territories of Ukraine's Donbas region that are controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

The statement said Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he intended to sign a decree that recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

"Today, the leadership of the (Donetsk's People's Republic) and (Luhansk People's Republic) received appeals to recognize their sovereignty in connection with the military aggression of the Ukrainian authorities, the massive shelling of the territory of Donbas, as a result of which the civilian population is suffering," the statement said.

The French and German leaders expressed their disappointment with the developments but said they were still open to dialogue, the Kremlin added.

