The Kremlin on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to recognize the independence of two breakaway territories of Ukraine's Donbas region that are controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.
The statement said Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz he intended to sign a decree that recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.
"Today, the leadership of the (Donetsk's People's Republic) and (Luhansk People's Republic) received appeals to recognize their sovereignty in connection with the military aggression of the Ukrainian authorities, the massive shelling of the territory of Donbas, as a result of which the civilian population is suffering," the statement said.
The French and German leaders expressed their disappointment with the developments but said they were still open to dialogue, the Kremlin added.
(...)