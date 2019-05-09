Russian line guard takes his position during the Victory Day parade on Red square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian anti-aircraft systeme S-400 moves during the Victory Day parade on Red square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Soviet tank T-34 (R) moves during the Victory Day parade on Red square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia will remain open to international cooperation to combat terrorism, extremism and neo-Nazism, the president said in a speech while addressing Victory Parade on Thursday.

Vladimir Putin said Russia must remain as strong a military power as possible, at an annual event commemorating the end of World War II.

He added that his country was prepared to cooperate with other nations that want to fight potentially violent extremism.

“Russia is open for cooperation with all those who are ready to counter terror by practical means, as well as neo-Nazism and extremism," Putin said in the capital’s Red Square during a military parade to mark the 74th anniversary of the victory over the Axis power that included Nazi Germany, Fascist Italy and expansionist Japan.

He said a "collective response" such as that which saw the world unite to defeat the Nazi threat continued to have crucial relevance to confront radicals who defend "deadly ideas," a reference that many understood to mean militant Islamism.

"We call on all countries to assume a common responsibility in creating an effective and equal security system for all," he said.

Putin added that it was "inadmissible" that some countries distorted what happened during WW2, known as the Great Patriotic War in Russia, a practice that has begun to turn those who served Nazism into what he described as "idols."

The reference, in this case, targeted Ukraine, where the nationalist leader Stepan Bandera, whom Moscow has accused of being a Nazi and an anti-Semitic collaborator, is glorified by the population and his birthday has become a national holiday as of the beginning of this year.

Putin said the Soviet people not only saved their country by expelling Nazi invaders but also protected humanity by becoming "the main liberator of the peoples of Europe."

He repeated the phrase written by the defenders of the Brest Fortress, now in Belarus, the scene of the Red Army’s first great battle against the Nazi invasion in June 1941: "I die, but I do not surrender."

"We did and will continue doing all that is necessary to ensure the high defense capability of our Armed Forces, the defense potential of the most advanced weapons and to further strengthen the prestige of the military service, the prestige of soldiers and officers and Fatherland defenders," he said.

More than 13,000 soldiers paraded for an hour through the historic cobblestones of Red Square, accompanied by intercontinental missiles, anti-missile batteries and other military equipment.

After midday the march of the Immortal Regiment began, in which Russians carry portraits of relatives who fought in the war which claimed the lives of more than 27 million people, eight million of which were soldiers.

Putin was expected to be seen taking part in the march carrying the portrait of his father, Vladimir, who was wounded when the Red Army tried to break the siege of Leningrad. EFE

